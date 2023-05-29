Most of the UK has enjoyed a warmer and sunnier weekend as summer finally begins to make an appearance. The Met Office has predicted that the warmer weather is set to continue with most of the UK seeing temperatures continue to rise.

Britain saw the hottest day of the year on Sunday (May 28), with highs of 24.4°C recorded in Plymouth. Many parts of the southern and western areas of the UK enjoyed sunny weather with temperatures reaching over 20°C over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has predicted that the sunny conditions will continue for most of the week with most experiencing fine and dry conditions. Patchy rain is expected in the far north, with temperatures taking a colder turn for those in Scotland.

Temperatures are set to reach 20°C in the North over the course of the bank holiday, with highs of 18°C in Southern areas. Coastal areas such as Norfolk and the northern Scottish islands will not reach above 13°C.

Most Popular

UK weather forecast

Monday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of the UK will experience a fine and dry day with plenty of sunny spells. Cloud and patch rain will linger in the far north of Scotland. Most areas will continue to remain dry with clear skies as we move into this evening, although the far north will remain cloudy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastern England will begin to see clouds moving in and tonight will be chilly for most, with a touch of frost in more prone locations.

Tuesday

It will remain cloudy in the far north and across areas of eastern England. Most of the UK will experience another fine and dry day with lots of sunshine. The west will experience a warm day, but it will be cooler in cloudier areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday

The fine and dry spell will continue throughout the rest of the week with plenty of sunny spells for most of the country. The west will continue to see higher temperatures with the eastern areas cooler from a breeze coming off the North Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has made it’s prediction on how long the warm weather will last

Long range weather forecast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, June 2 - Sunday, June 11

The end of this week will see continued dry and settled conditions for many. Cloud will continue to affect those in the northeast and eastern counties, with potential to move inland overnight and into Saturday.

Locally chilly nights will remain, with temperatures continuing to be mostly warm for many, apart from those near the windward eastern coasts. The winds will be mostly light, becoming more moderate in the far south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Towards the end of the next weekend, it will remain largely dry and settled but there is potential for thundery showers to spread into the southern areas of the UK, however this risk is low. Temperatures will be above average for many, although it will remain cooler near eastern coasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, June 12 - Monday, June 26

A north/south split looks likely as June progresses, with northern areas predicted to have a better chance of continued dry spells. The south may be slightly wetter than average.