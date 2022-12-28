Detectives have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old Elle Edwards who was shot in the head at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve. Officers were called to the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village just before midnight on Saturday, December 24, following reports a gunman had opened fire at the front entrance to the pub.

Four men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, and Ms Edwards was pronounced dead at Arrowe Park Hospital . Police do not believe she was the intended target of the attack.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The shooting has been described as “heartbreaking” by Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle , who urged anyone with information to contact police . Four other people were also injured in the shooting. A 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, is currently in hospital with a gunshot wound to the body.

In addition a 22-year-old man from Beechwood suffered injuries to his legs, a 24-year-old man from Wallasey suffered an injury to his hand and a 33 year-old man suffered an injury to his wrist. None of the injuries suffered by these men are life threatening.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “We have made two arrests in connection with this cold-blooded shooting. We believe the gunman fired shots at the front entrance to the pub. Minutes later a dark coloured car, possibly an A-Class Mercedes, was seen to leave the pub car park.

26-year-old Elle Edwards who has been named as the women who died in a shooting incident at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool, on Christmas Eve