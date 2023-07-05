McDonald’s has made a historic menu change by launching a wedding catering package for less than £200. The deal will see the bride and groom be able to tuck into a range of Maccies treats for their wedding breakfast, including 100 chicken burgers and 100 boxes of McNuggets , or 100 cheeseburgers and 100 chicken fingers.

The wedding feast has been launched in Jakarta, Indonesia - but it could be expanded across the world if successful. Rizki Haryadi, from McDonald’s Indonesia, said: “There are other service options as well, where we can also provide food stalls at an additional cost.

“The wedding package is not for holding a wedding at a McD store, but only for food, such as catering with prices starting from £185 with a minimum purchase of 200 products.”

The minimum order of 200 pieces is accompanied by the slogan: “Make wedding moments unforgettable.” McDonald’s Indonesia are not the first to dabble in weddings - in Hong Kong, couples can actually get married in restaurants.

The “Happiness Party” packages were launched in 2011 and include everything from invites to balloons and cake. It includes venue hire for two hours, equipment and food and costs just £300 (2,999 Hong Kong dollars).