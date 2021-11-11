McDonald’s launches Christmas menu - including 2 new burgers and a festive McFlurry

McDonald's have released their festive menu for 2021 (Photo: Shutterstock)

McDonald’s has unveiled its Christmas menu and it includes two new burgers to get you in the festive spirit.

The new menu items will be available from 17 November for around six weeks.

What’s on the Festive Menu?

The fast-food chain is launching a new Festive Stack and Festive Crispy Chicken burger.

The Festive Stack contains two British and Irish beef patties with red onion relish, white cheese sauce, bacon, crispy onions, red onions, lettuce, cheddar cheese in a glazed brioche-style bun.

The new Festive Crispy Chicken is packed with a chicken breast fillet layered with cranberry sauce, sage and onion mayo, bacon, red onion, lettuce and cheddar cheese.

The fast-food chain is launching a new Festive Stack burger (McDonald's)

The Festive Crispy Chicken will replace the Chicken Legend, which has been axed from the menu until January.

One burger will cost £4.89 each or £6.39 in a meal with a side and a drink. Be mindful prices will vary between restaurants, however.

What else is new on the menu?

McDonald’s is also bringing back the Cheese Melt Dippers - breaded camembert served with a tangy tomato dip, costing £1.89 for a box of four or £5.09 for a sharebox.

In terms of sweet treats, the Celebrations McFlurry is returning to the menu. It is priced at £1.49 for a regular size or 99p for a mini.

Also returning is the Festive Pie, costing £1.19.

The Celebrations McFlurry is comprised of dairy ice cream, swirled in Malteasers clusters, Galaxy chocolate drops, caramel pieces, Mars chewy nuggets and Twix biscuits topped with milk chocolate sauce.

The fast-food giant is also introducing two new hot drinks, the Choco Fudge Latte (Regular: £1.79, Large: £2.09) and the Hot Chocolate Deluxe, which only comes in one size for £1.39. Both have already been launched in store.

Some other items have been removed to make way for the Festive Menu, including the double Big Mac, mozzarella dippers and the Crunchie McFlurry.