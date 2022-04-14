Martin Lewis shares washing machine and hot drinks tips to help people save money

Martin Lewis and his MoneySavingExpert team have complied a cost of living guide to help people survive the rising costs (Getty Images)

Martin Lewis and his MoneySavingExpert team have shared washing machine and hot drinks tips people can use to save money.

The advice, contained in a cost of living guide, aims to help people survive the cost of living crisis.

It comes after energy regulator, Ofgem, hiked the price cap by £69 - which means that the average person will see their annual bill rise by 54%, to £1,971.

What was Martin Lewis' advice?

On introducing the guide, Martin said: "On 1 April, the 54% rise in the energy price cap hit 22million homes, a desperate, typical £700/year increase – catastrophic for those with the lowest incomes.

"Yet the pain stretches far further – when combined with all the other price rises, we will see a material drop in the standard of living for most on low to middle incomes.

"For some there is sadly no route to cut expenditure below income; that fix will need political intervention.

"For others, we need a collective endeavour, to work together to take financial pressures off where we can. And that is partly behind this guide."

What does the guide say?

The guide shares a few tips from fellow money-savers.

When it came to washing clothes, one person said she keeps an eye on the weather so she can dry her clothes outside, rather than use a washing machine.

@BrylewskaF said: "Watch the weather report. Sun due out, washing goes in the day before."

Another follower asked her which cycle on a washing machine is the right one to use to save a bit more energy. She replied: "Rapid works fine and I think is cheaper. Pre-soak big stains in cold water before washing."

@[email protected] said: "I've used the quick wash for years. Never had a problem.

"As I live alone I invested in a combi microwave oven so I don't need the big one. Use lids on pans and turn gas/electricity down. Close doors and make door sausages for every room."

The guide prompted Martin's followers to share more money saving tips, including around hot drinks.

One money saver said that boiling water once, then storing it in a flask, instead of re-boiling every time you want a drink, is one way to cut down electricity use.