A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 months in jail after crashing a stolen Range Rover in a police pursuit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been sentenced to 10 months in jail after crashing a stolen vehicle into a wall and across a driveway during a police chase. Mohamed Chand, 23, has been bailed after ramming a police car with his Range Rover and starting a pursuit - before smashing into a property in Guildford, Surrey.

In newly-released shocking dashcam and doorbell and camera footage by Surrey Police, Chand can be seen behind the wheel of a stolen blue Range Rover, taking off from police before crashing into a garden fence at high speed, narrowly missing a parked car in the driveway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owner of the Range Rover said he had heard his car start in his driveway at around 4.40am on June 27 - prompting police to begin a frantic search in the area to locate it. The car was eventually located on Jacob’s Well Road, but when an officer parked their police car in front of the vehicle to prevent it escaping, Chand rammed it and took off at high speed.

Most Popular

Surrey Police Officers later relocated the vehicle on Woking Road, before Chand lost control of the car on Blanchard’s Hill - obliterating a wooden fence and hitting a wall. Despite the crash, Chand still attempted to escape - jumping over garden fences and discarding a sock and bloodstained glove, before being detained by police.

Chand, from Romford, London, was arrested for multiple offences; including theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, criminal damage, and driving whilst unfit. He was later charged with aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis following a collision.

Appearing at Guildford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 28, he pleaded guilty to all offences and was sentenced on Friday, October, 27 at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer PC Tom Hinch of Surrey Police said: “Chand’s action could have caused serious injury to himself or someone else. This is an example of great proactive work by our frontline officers. Keyless vehicle thefts are a growing trend however we will continue to deal robustly with these offences and target offenders in our area.”

Mohamed Chand, 23, has been sentenced to 10 months in jail after crashing a stolen Range Rover in police pursuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad