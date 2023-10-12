Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

A man has died after falling 20ft into dough proving machine at a bread factory in Milton Keynes

An emergency incident at a Milton Keynes bakery factory has ended in tragedy with the death of a 61-year-old man.

Two construction workers were working on the roof of the Lantmannen Unibake building, near Costco at Kingston, on Monday lunchtime when they both suddenly fell through.

Workers watched in horror as they dropped 20ft down on to the factory floor, into a giant machine used for proving dough.

The Lantmannen Unibake factory in Milton Keynes

Efforts were made to help them before road ambulances, the air ambulance, police and fire engines arrived. Both men were critically injured and police have confirmed that one of them, aged 61, has died. His colleague, also his sixties, is receiving treatment for serious injuries at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

The men were taking panels off the roof so a large piece of machinery could be lifted out of the factory, which makes frozen bakery products.

"It was gut-wrenching to see and we’re all in shock,” an eyewitness told the MK Citizen. “People tried to help but there was not a lot we could do.”

The men were not employed by Lantmannen, but were contractors bought in to help remove the machine from the factory floor.

"It was too big to get out through the doors so it was going to be hoisted through the roof. The men were taking off panels to make a gap big enough,” said a worker.