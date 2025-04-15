Magic Wizardry Crazy Golf Experience named one of the Top 50 “Unique Great British Bucket List Experiences to Tick Off in Your Lifetime” by WonderDays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With record breaking experience day sales over Christmas and a growing trend of gift givers searching for truly memorable, one-of-a-kind presents, like the Magic Wizardry Crazy Golf Experience, this stood out as a must do moment for thousands of Brits ticking lifelong dreams off their list.

“This is a huge honour for Blackpool,” said Abi Sadler, Head of Partnerships at WonderDays. “Our data shows a massive national shift towards choosing meaningful experiences over material gifts — and the Magic Wizardry Crazy Golf Experience has captured people’s imaginations.”

The “Great British Bucket List” was compiled using real purchase data from WonderDays' nationwide customer base. Over the past 12 months, experiences like the Magic Wizardry Crazy Golf Experience have seen soaring popularity, as Brits seek out unforgettable moments for loved ones, especially during peak gifting periods like Christmas and summer.

Why It’s a Big Deal

Children love this unique activity!

- More than 3,000 WonderDays experiences were booked in December alone — and the Magic Wizardry Crazy Golf Experience broke into the top tier of bucket list adventures.

- Experiences were chosen based on real sales and customer reviews, not marketing — meaning the Magic Wizardry Crazy Golf Experience earned its spot by sheer demand.

- The WonderDays Bucket List celebrates experiences people are actively seeking out to tick off lifetime goals, from major milestones to spur-of-the-moment adventures.

- Featuring in the Top 50 means Blackpool is now firmly on the map for travellers building their ultimate British adventure list.

“We created the Great British Bucket List to spotlight the most iconic, meaningful and unforgettable experiences in the UK,” said Matt Jones, Managing Director of WonderDays. “To see the Magic Wizardry Crazy Golf Experience in Blackpool hit the Top 50 is not just a win for the business — it’s a huge boost for local tourism and pride. It means your town is home to one of the best things to do in the country.”

WonderDays, the UK's fastest-growing experience day provider, is now working with local media outlets to share these achievements and encourage more people to explore the bucket list-worthy adventures in their own backyard.

What’s Next?

What's in the Hole in Wand?

With summer just around the corner and gifting occasions like Father’s Day and weddings on the rise, the Magic Wizardry Crazy Golf Experience is expected to continue its upward trajectory as a top seller for those looking to gift unforgettable memories.

To find out more, visit: https://www.wonderdays.co.uk/blog/50-unique-great-british-bucket-list-experiences-to-tick-off-in-your-lifetime#id-7249486