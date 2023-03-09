The countdown to Eurovision 2023 is well and truly on, and the big event in Liverpool is now just weeks away. The next significant step on the road to Eurovision was the announcement of who will be singing for the UK.

Mae Muller has been chosen as the singer to lead for the UK in the upcoming extravaganza in Liverpool. She will become the first person to sing for the UK at a UK hosted Eurovision Song Contest since Imaani at the 1998 show in Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally from Kentish Town, London, Mae is a 25-year-old singer songwriter. Her one studio album, titled Chapter 1, was released in 2019 and in the same year she supported Little Mix on tour.

In October 2022 Mae released the single ‘I Just Came To Dance’ and earlier this month - just before the Eurovision announcement - she released a single in collaboration with Sigala, Caity Baser and Stefflon Don called "Feels This Good".

Most Popular

Mae has three Extended Plays (EP’s) to her name. These are, After Hours (2018), Frankly (2018) and No One Else, Not Even You (2020). All of these can be listened to via online streaming platforms and as of this month she had over 2.5 million listens on Spotify.

What song is Mae Muller singing for the UK?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Eurovision 2023, Mae will sing ‘I Wrote A Song’ for the UK. The song was released just days before the big announcement that she will be singing it at Eurovision.

Announcing the news of her Eurovision appearance, Mae posted a video on Twitter. She revealed the news was something she’d had to keep a secret for some time but that she could finally confirm it.

Mae Muller has been chosen to represent the UK at Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool (Photo: Getty Images For Bauer Media)

She reminded followers that ‘I Wrote A Song’ is out now and available to listen to. Mae added: “Go stream it, go listen to it, go dance to it. I can’t wait to see you all and I can’t wait to get to Liverpool.”

Advertisement Hide Ad