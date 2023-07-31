Madonna has publicly thanked her close friends and family for their support, one month after the singer was forced to cancel her Celebration Global Tour thanks to a battle with a serious bacterial infection that left her hospitalised.

The Like A Virgin hitmaker took to Instagram to dispel any of her fans worries or concerns about her condition, describing their love and support as "the best medicine". She also highlighted the important role her children played in her recovery.

She wrote: "Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving, but when the chips were down my children really showed up for me, I saw a side to them I had never seen before - it made all the difference.

"So did the love and support from my friends. Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me stay to finish doing my work!"

Madonna was admitted to hospital suffering from a bacterial infection

The 64-year-old pop star was set to kick-off her much-anticipated tour to mark her 40th anniversary in the music industry when everything came to a grinding halt. On 28 June, Madonna's manager Gus Oseary shared a statement revealing she had developed a serious bacterial infection "which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Madonna gave fans an update on her condition earlier in July when she said she was "on the road to recovery" and that her "focus is now [her] health". She added: "I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."