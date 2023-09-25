Baby-murdering nurse Lucy Letby to learn whether she faces retrial

Lucy Letby, who is already serving a whole life term for murdering babies under her care, may face a retrial over charges on which the jury did not reach a verdict

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prosecutors will decide today (Monday, 25 September) whether to seek a retrial for child serial killer nurse Lucy Letby on a number of outstanding allegations.

Letby, 33, was sentenced to a whole life order after jurors convicted her of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit in 2015 and 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the jury in her trial at Manchester Crown Court was unable to reach verdicts last month on six counts of attempted murder in relation to five children.

Most Popular

A hearing is due to take place at the same court on Monday when the Crown Prosecution Service will outline its intentions.

Lucy Letby

Letby, from Hereford, denied all the offences and formally lodged an appeal against her conviction at the Court of Appeal earlier this month.

The jury of seven women and four men in her trial could not reach verdicts on allegations that Letby attempted to murder three baby girls, known in court documents as Child H, Child J and Child K.

She was cleared of two other counts of attempted murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jury also decided it could not reach verdicts over two counts of attempted murder against Child N, a baby boy, and an allegation she tried to murder another male infant, Child Q.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Letby was found guilty of one count of attempted murder against Child N.

The Countess of Chester Hospital saw a significant rise in the number of babies suffering serious and unexpected collapses in 2015 and 2016.

Letby’s presence when collapses took place was first mentioned to senior management by the unit’s head consultant in late June 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns among some consultants about the defendant increased and were voiced to hospital bosses when more unexplained and unusual collapses of babies followed, her trial at Manchester Crown Court heard.

Letby was not removed from the unit until after the deaths of two triplet boys and the collapse of another baby boy on three successive days in June 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was confined to clerical work but registered a grievance procedure, which was resolved in her favour, and was due to return to the unit in March 2017.