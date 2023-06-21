The Love Island preview for tonight (June 21) has landed and there’s plenty of drama in store for the Islanders. The clip showcases the fallout from last night’s compatibility vote, which saw Jess and Sammy, and Mitch and Leah voted the least compatible couples in the villa.

The first look sees Sammy go on a date with new bombshell Mal, who made her way into the villa alongside new boy Montel following the compatibility vote. Sammy says to Mal: “Have you got a type?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brunette bombshell replies: “Yeah I do. Tall, dark and handsome.” Sammy, who sports a shaggy brunette hairstyle, responds, claiming his type is “small, dark brunettes”.

The clip then pans to a teary Jess, who’s emotional over being voted the least compatible with partner Sammy. She says: “I’m not going to lie, I did actually think that a lot more people were going to choose other couples over me and Sammy. Even though we had that little blip, I feel like you all would know better how much we actually are compatible and how much we have in common.”

Most Popular

The Love Island girls sat around the fire pit with new bombshell Mal

Catherine and Whitney then question Sammy on why he said there was no physical attraction between Whitney and Mehdi following the compatibility vote. He then says him and Jess are more compatible than Whitney and Mehdi, and Catherine and Scott.

Catherine then tells him to stop comparing couples before telling him he “doesn’t care” about the situation. As the couples who were voted the least compatible are not allowed to get back together in the next re-coupling, will Sammy stay with Jess or will he go for new bombshell Mal?