It was all change at the Love Island villa tonight (June 13) after the Islanders were hit with a shock recoupling with a twist. The shake-up saw one tumutulous couple stick together despite a bust-up this week - while two other Islanders have been left single, vulnerable and at risk of being booted off the show.

The Islanders first learned of the recoupling as evening fell and they were asked to gather around the firepit immediately. With everyone in place, they were told: “Tonight there will be a recoupling where the boys will pick which girls they would like to couple up with - the girls not picked to be in a couple will be left single and vulnerable.”

The Love Island girls gather by the firepit as they learn of the shock recoupling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the girls stood together in front of the firepit, there was a surprise twist as new bombshell Charlotte received a text. It read: “Charlotte and Leah- as the newest arrivals, before the boys make any decisions you will choose who you’d like to couple up with first.”

Most Popular

Leah chose to be coupled with Tyrique, leaving his match Ella devastated. Ella had confronted Leah over flirtations with Tyrique earlier that day, telling her that while she didn’t have a problem with her it “wasn’t nice” watching her match with another girl.

Molly was visibly fuming as Charlotte chose to be coupled with Zachariah, whom she had shared a kiss with earlier in the episode . She was saved after Mitchel chose to recouple with her despite her telling him that things were “moving in a good direction” with Zachariah the night before.

Mitchel said: “When I spend time with this girl it’s easy, I feel like we’ve got the same personality. The connection has been there since the moment I met her and I just want to explore it a bit more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ella and later Ruchee were left single and vulnerable after Andre recoupled with Catherine, and in a shock twist the Islanders then received a text telling them they had to choose which girl to save. The Islander they don’t choose will be dumped from the villa - we’ll find out who during tomorrow’s episode.

Love Island shock recoupling - who is now paired with who?

Leah and Tyrique

Catherine and Andre

Charlotte and Zacharia

Whitney and Medhi

Jess and Sammy

Mitchel and Molly

Who has been left single and vulnerable?

Advertisement Hide Ad