Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series

Love Island has confirmed the start date for the upcoming summer series and to get viewers prepared for the new series, the full line up of contestants will be announced today (May 29). The good looking singletons will jet off to the Love Island villa in Majorca to star in reality TV’s hottest vacation.

Just months after Kai and Sanam took the crown as winners of the 2023 winter series - ITV are back to spice up your evenings. The couple won the winter series by a landslide victory, with Ron and Lana coming in second place and Tom and Sammie coming in third after a whirlwind season.

Maya Jama will also return to our screens for her first summer series after she took over the role as Love Island host from Laura Whitmore for the winter series. ITV has revealed contestants will once again have their social media accounts suspended during their time in the villa as part of the new welfare rules introduced earlier this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the contestants of the summer series Love Island 2023.

Summer Love Island 2023 line up

Love Island host Maya Jama

Love Island revealed the contestants would be announced for the summer series on May 29 via Instagram. In a clip posted on social media on Sunday night, Maya Jama was joined by Love Island After Sun’s Sam Thompson and Indiyah Pollack as they teased this year’s cast.

Love Island is expected to unveil new cast members in half an hour intervals today. This article will be updated as each Love Island 2023 cast member is announced.

Love Island contestant Ruchee Gurung

Ruchee was the first Love Island contestant to be announced for the 2023 summer series. According to the Love Island Instagram page, she is a beautician who is expected to bring “glam and big energy” to Love Island.

Ruchee said: “Guys with no ambition. I also get the ick if I see a guy wearing white jeans and red trainers. Another one is super skinny jeans when they look like leggings.

“Fashion is such an important thing for me. If I go on a date and the guy isn’t wearing something I like, I’m going home.”

Love Island contestant Tyrique Hyde

Tyrique was the second Love Island contestant to be announced. The Love Island instagram writes: “Will semi-professional footballer Tyrique score big in the Villa? ⚽️ #LoveIsland @tyriquehyde”

The 23-year-old is pals with former Love Islander Toby Aromolaran and haspromised to bring “vibes, confidence, good energy and honesty”.

He added: “I’m deaf in my right ear. I’ve got a tattoo next to my left one that symbolises strength and power in my good one.”

Love Island contestant Molly Marsh

Molly Marsh, daughter of Coronation Street star Janet Marsh, was the third contestant to be announced for the summer series. The Yorkshire-born TikTok star was rumoured to be a contestant on the show earlier this month.

Speaking about going on the show, she told ITV: “I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone.

“I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old-fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone than by going into a Villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there.

“With my job being in social media, I’ve had some amazing opportunities to go on press trips and I’ve actually been out to the Love Island Villas in Mallorca and South Africa. Having the experience to walk around both was amazing but to now actually live in the Villa is going to be incredible.’’

Love Island contestant George Fensom

George Fensom was the fourth contestant to be announced this morning for the upcoming Love Island series. The Love Island Instagram account wrote: “Dad jokes at the ready. Will George be the boy to take home to meet the parents? #LoveIsland @georgefensom”

George told ITV: “I’m the first person to bring the vibe up, I’m always dancing, I’m always the one who wants to go out.

“My go-to dance move is what I call the Dad Dance, I’m gonna bring dad jokes and dad dancing to the Villa.”

Speaking about his ideal partner, the 24-year-old business development executive said: “I want them to be passionate about something, whether it’s a job or enjoying trips to the zoo on Saturdays.

“I prefer a girl who is naturally good looking, and someone who has even more banter than me- although I don’t believe that’s physically possible.

“I think those three qualities make for a perfect mix in a partner.”

Love Island contestant Catherine Agbaje

Catherine was the fifth Love Island contestant to be announced. Originally from Dublin, Catherine is a real estate agent in London hoping to seal the perfect deal by coupling up on the show.

Catherine said her family and friends would describe her as “Someone who is fun and a loving character.” She added: “They know I have so much love to give. I’m always smiling, I’m always happy, I’m always laughing. You’ll always see me with a smile on my face.”

She went on to admit: “I’m fun, flirty, I’m just never boring. I can chat your ears off!”

Love Island contestant Mehdi Edno

Mehdi is the latest Love Island contestant to be announced. He is a French model who is sure to cause a stir in the villa.

The communications manager said: “I’ve been busy for the last few years with work and doing my Masters degree but now I’m done with the busy schedule, and ready to find love.”

When does Love Island UK start 2023?

Love Island will return on June 5, 2023. It will air on ITV2 at 9pm, as well as being made available on new streaming and on-demand service ITVX .

