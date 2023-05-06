News you can trust since 1873
Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK ticket holder wins £46.2 million share of Euromillions jackpot

Lottery players are being urged to check their numbers as a UK ticket holder has won a life-changing £46.2 million share of the National Lottery Euromillions jackpot.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 6th May 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read

The UK winner shared the estimated £138 million prize pot with other players in France and Switzerland. The prize will be split three ways. 

The draw took place on Friday (May 5). Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “There has been an amazing win for a UK EuroMillions player tonight, with one winner bagging themselves a share of the life-changing £138 million EuroMillions jackpot in tonight’s draw! Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are one of tonight’s lucky winners.”

Britain’s biggest EuroMillions winner so far remains the lucky person who claimed £195 million in July last year. After winning the fortune, the player opted not to go public. Before that, the UK record was held by Joe and Jess Thwaite - a couple from Gloucestershire who pocketed £184 million in May 2022.

    A UK ticket holder has won a share of the Euromillions jackpotA UK ticket holder has won a share of the Euromillions jackpot
    Euromillions winning numbers for Friday May 5 

    The winning numbers were 03, 08, 18, 34 and 49 with Lucky Stars 03 and 07. 

