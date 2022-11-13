Missing rugby star and former celebrity talent show contestant Levi Davis has not used his phone or withdrawn money from his bank accounts in two weeks, it has been reported. The 24-year-old has not been heard from since October 29, having last been seen at an Irish bar in the Spanish city of Barcelona.

Police in the city say his mobile phone signal was last picked up near to Barcelona’s Sants mainline train station on October 29 - two miles from the Old Irish Pub, in La Rambla street. Now, MailOnline has obtained fresh CCTV showing him leaving the popular bar at 10.05pm.

And Levi’s mum, Julie Davis, told the news website it has not been used since, along with two bank cards. She has now visited the city to trace the former Bath player’s footsteps and help in the search. “Every day that Levi is missing makes the pain and heartache worse, we just want to know he is safe,” she said. “It’s every mum’s worst nightmare. People tell you to always value a hug or a kiss as you don’t if it’ll be the last, I never used to understand that but I get it now.

“The police have told us that he hasn’t used either of his two bank cards nor his phone for two weeks. His phone signal was last picked up around Barcelona’s main train station late at night on October 29. We don’t know if he had cash and was getting a train or was staying close by or visiting someone near there. There’s been no trace of him since then and we are getting more and more worried. But we are still keeping positive and the police are doing all they can.”

Levi, who starred on Celebrity X Factor in 2019 alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans as well as appearing on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2020, arrived at Barcelona’s ferry port at 7pm following an eight-hour crossing from Ibiza. Mrs Davis told how her son sent a video message of a singer performing at the Old Irish Pub just before he disappeared and wrote ‘Arrived Mom’, adding a prayer emoji.

“I spoke to Levi last just after he had got to Barcelona and he sent me a video message from the Irish bar of a singer performing live,” she said. “He told me that he was hoping to travel around Europe and after Spain he was looking to go to France and see friends of his.”

Levi’s brother Nathan, who has travelled to Barcelona with his mother, added: “Someone, somewhere has to know something. It’s a slow process but we are trying to piece together his last movements. I would ask anyone who may have seen Levi to please get in touch with the police.”

Mr Davis visited The Old Irish pub on La Rambla at about 9.30pm and stayed for just 35 minutes. He was caught on the pub’s CCTV leaving the venue carrying a small black rucksack and wearing a white short-sleeved T-shirt, black trousers and black and white trainers. The barmaid who served him said he ordered a pint of Heineken and watched the Liverpool versus Leeds game on television.

Rugby player Levi Davis has been reported as missing in Barcelona, Spain. (Credit: Getty Images)