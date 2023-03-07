Lee Anderson is the latest Conservative MP to host a show on GB News, the channel has announced. The Conservative Party deputy chairman, who is also the MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, is joining the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg and Esther Mcvey as a GB News contributor and host.

Mr Anderson, who was previously a Labour ward councillor for Ashfield District Council before defecting to the Conservative Party, has been viewed as controversial since he was elected in 2019. The 56-year-old has come under fire in the past for claiming that people on Universal Credit are not in poverty and calling for the return of the death penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP garnered the nickname “30p Lee” after stating in the Commons that meals could be cooked from scratch amid the cost of living crisis “for about 30 pence a day”. He has also suggested that nuisance council tenants should be housed in tents.

But GB News editorial director Michael Booker dubbed the MP “a breath of fresh air in Westminster since he was elected, doing something that many politicians are scared to do: talking honestly about what they believe.”

Most Popular

He added: “Our viewers and listeners appreciate his common-sense language, something that has been missing from politics for a long time. As the next election will be fought in the Red Wall, Lee’s insights into northern voters will be key.”

'The new deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, Lee Anderson is wrong to believe that charities supporting asylum seekers in Calais are involved in a multimillion-pound industry'. PIC: UK Parliament/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not yet known when Mr Anderson’s show will air on GB News or how much he will be paid. Tatton MP Esther McVey earned £58,650 as a GB News presenter in 2022, according to the Independent - an average of just under £900 per episode.