While most people are just starting to look forward to the warmer weather arriving, tickets to an immersive festive experience have gone on sale. Lapland UK transports visitors to the depths of The Enchanted Forest where a secret Elven World is awaiting.

The clocks are set to go forward this coming weekend (March 26), welcoming in lighter evenings and hopefully a bit more sunshine. But, before summer, and all that comes with it, you can now bag a ticket to see Santa in a magical woodland setting..

A spokesperson for the Lapland UK said: “We craft a Hollywood film set in a beautiful pine forest and cast the finest performers to bring an Elven Civilisation to life. Human Folk are invited to step into the centre of this world to create memories that will last a lifetime.”

The experience involves a four hour journey along the magical pathways of the Elven World, meeting mystical Elves along the way while travelling through enchanting environments. This adventure culminates at a snow-covered, cosy log cabin, the home of Father Christmas.

Included with the ticket price is a personalised invitation from Father Christmas, asking them to journey to Lapland to help the Elves with their toy making. The wax sealed letter, housed in a gift box displaying the Elves they will meet on their adventure, heralds the official advent of a Lapland Christmas, but without the need to leave the country.

The little people visiting Lapland UK will also receive an Elf passport and a toy factory toy. Upon entry, families will also be handed an issue of the elves newspaper.

Despite Christmas being a long way off, it seems there are still lots of people desperate to secure their spot on the foray into the festive forest. Tickets went on sale today (March 20) seeing an online queue form reaching into the thousands. Head to the website now and you will find more than 100,000 people ahead of you.

