With King Charles’ coronation almost upon us, thousands of people will be hosting, or heading to street parties across the nation. Ahead of the momentous occasion national charity Blue Cross is urging dog owners to consider their four-legged friends over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Some pets may find a celebration or street party stressful and overwhelming with lots of people, music and possibly other dogs around. And although you may think leaving your dog at home is for the best, it could post risks too.

The Blue Cross says if you do opt to leave your furry friends out of the celebrations, you must consider where your dog is going to be left and how long they are going to be left for. You should also make sure they have a cosy and secure area to stay in while you’re gone.

If you’re hosting a party, it may be trickier to give your dog a stress-free bank holiday. If you are, make sure your dog has their own private space to retreat to if they get overwhelmed. And with the bank holiday coming at the beginning of May, which is traditionally a month where we have warmer weather, people may wish to dust off the BBQ and serve up some hot food for guests. But don’t be tempted to give your pet tasty treats from the BBQ.

The Blue Cross says many human foods are best avoided by pets and alcohol is a definite no-no. Ask guests not to leave food, skewers or hot cooking tools within your pet’s reach.

With people coming and going throughout the celebration,there’s a chance of cutlery or glasses getting broken. Make sure any breakages are cleared up quickly or consider using plastic cups and glasses on the day to keep your dogs safe.

If you’re entertaining guests and being sociable, your dog may not always be near you and if they do get overwhelmed, they may choose to bolt if given the opportunity. By law your dog should be microchipped and your personal details up to date on the database, make sure everything is in place and up to date.

With such a momentous occasion on the horizon, it’s likely that some people may let fireworks off, which can be extremely stressful for pets. The Blue Cross says do not take animals to an event with fireworks. If they’re at home, look to have the TV/radio on and curtains/blinds closed to help your pet.