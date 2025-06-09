Kathryn Alice Art named finalist in the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards – Creative Industry

Now in their 13th year, the EVAs shine a spotlight on women making an outstanding contribution to business, innovation, and community impact. With over 1,450 entries this year and just 144 finalists selected across all categories, Kathryn Alice Art proudly represents both Lancashire and the creative sector among just 34 regional finalists.

Kathryn Olley, founder of Kathryn Alice Art, said:

“I’m so honoured to be named a finalist in the EVAs. This isn’t just about art it’s about building a business that uplifts, solves creative problems, and inspires others to believe in their own story. From burnout to building a studio, my journey has been anything but typical but that’s exactly what makes it powerful. To be recognised among such brilliant and visionary women is incredibly meaningful.”

Kathryn turned to painting as a form of healing after suffering from burnout and stress. Just one year later, she was crowned Lancashire Artist of the Year 2024 and launched a fully self sustaining art brand working with Michelin-star restaurants, councils, brands, and public facing campaigns.

From turning blank walls into immersive narratives, to creating community-based artwork that celebrates identity and belonging, Kathryn Alice Art is helping redefine what it means to be a modern artist in business.

Winners will be announced at the 2025 EVAs Awards Ceremony on Friday 27th September at the iconic Empress Ballroom in Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, bringing together some of the most exciting women-led businesses across the North West and beyond.

