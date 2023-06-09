Kate Garraway has shared a positive update on the health of her husband, Derek Draper. He has been free from Coronavirus for just over three years now, but still suffers from long term damage that the virus inflicted on him.

The update on his health came during Garraway’s appearance on daytime TV show Loose Women on Thursday, June 8. Linda Robson asked whether Derek, 55, could speak, leading to the update.

Draper was one of the first major cases of the virus when it broke out in early 2020 in the UK. He reportedly came close to death many times and whilst free from the illness now, requires around the clock care to deal with the after effects.

And Garraway revealed that he can now speak after learning to do it again. She said: “It’s very much a whisper. I don’t think we’re necessarily going to have a conversation, but you get fantastic moments.

“Billy had a new basketball and was bouncing it, and he said ‘is that new ball?’ He said: ‘It’s nice’. Seeing him able to was amazing. Billy was in tears; they were hugging. It’s things like that that really lift you up, and the next day he was really still.”

Since his health deteriorated due to the virus, Garraway has regularly given the public updates regarding his health and the impact it has had on their family.

Kate Garraway has shared that she plans to take husband Derek on a trip to have pioneering treatment

