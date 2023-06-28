News you can trust since 1873
Jobcentre closures: DWP to shut 36 ‘temporary’ sites over the next few months - see full list

The DWP said it would close more than 30 Jobcentre sites over the next few months - see full list.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:39 BST- 2 min read

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is set to close 36 Jobcentres over the next few months, it has confirmed. The sites were originally launched to make sure social distancing guidelines were followed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The sites, including in big cities such as London, Birmingham and Sheffield, were only set up to be “temporary additions” so they will now be closed, said the DWP. It added that the closure of these sites would not reduce the level of service it provides to claimants.

No staff roles are believed to have been affected by the closures as they will move across to other Jobcentres. A DWP spokesperson told the Mirror: “We no longer need the temporary space we acquired during the pandemic to accommodate social distancing.

“To continue providing our essential employment support and other services in a way that is cost-efficient for the taxpayer, we are phasing out these temporarily leased sites. Customers will return to being served by their established Jobcentre and there will be no reduction in the number of Work Coaches serving customers as a result.”

    It’s not the first time temporary Jobcentres have shut up shop in 2023. The DWP announced that 20 temporary Jobcentre sites were to close in February this year and a further 19 were then decommissioned in May.

    The DWP has not confirmed an official date for when the most recent sites will down shutters but says this phase of temporary Jobcentres closures is planned to be completed by the end of January 2024. The DWP currently runs over 600 permanent Jobcentres across the UK.

    The DWP is set to close 36 ‘temporary’ Jobcentres over the next few months.The DWP is set to close 36 ‘temporary’ Jobcentres over the next few months.
    Full list of 36 Jobcentre sites to close

    1. Bellshill - ML4 3FB
    2. Birmingham - B37 5TP
    3. Bury Manchester - BL9 0QQ
    4. Cardiff - CF10 2HQ
    5. Chelmsford - CM2 6FD
    6. Chester - CH1 1HA
    7. Chesterfield - S40 1SA
    8. Chichester - PO19 8GR
    9. Coventry - CV6 6GE
    10. Crawley - RH11 9PT
    11. Derby - DE21 4RX
    12. Derby - DE1 2PR
    13. Dudley - DY1 1PQ
    14. Edinburgh - EH1 1SB
    15. Folkestone - CT20 1DP
    16. Kirkcaldy - KY1 1NU
    17. Liverpool - L7 9NJ
    18. London Aldgate Tower Hamlets - E1 8EU
    19. London Ealing - W5 5JN
    20. London Mitcham - SM4 5PQ
    21. London Wembley - HA9 7BH
    22. Manchester Stretford (additional space will be decommissioned and potentially repurposed) - M32 9ED
    23. Middlesbrough - TS1 1HR
    24. Newton Abbott - TQ12 2DT
    25. North Shields - NE29 6AR
    26. Nuneaton - CV11 5TZ
    27. Peterborough - PE1 1YN
    28. Sheffield - S1 4BY
    29. Southend - SS1 1LQ
    30. Stoke on Trent - ST1 4FA
    31. Swinton - M27 4BH
    32. Thornaby (Stockton-on-Tees) - TS17 6BJ
    33. Watford - WD17 1AF
    34. West Bromwich - B70 8RT
    35. Woking - GU21 6AZ
    36. Worthing - BN11 3BP
