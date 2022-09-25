Jeremy Kyle is set to make his return to television with a new live show - three years after The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed by ITV bosses.

The popular fixture of British daytime TV was brought to a halt after 14 years in 2019 following the death of guest Steve Dymond.

Kyle has since remained largely absent from broadcasts in the three years since, aside from various short-term roles such as at Good Morning Britain.

The presenter has instead moved to TalkTV, where he has headed up a weekday radio show, seeing its popularity soar.

According to the organisation, there was a 40-percent increase in the number of listeners tuning in to his show - this has led to TalkTV commissioning his return to the small screen.

Why was The Jeremy Kyle Show cancelled by ITV?

In May of 2019, ITV bosses decided it was time to cancel the confrontational talk show following the death of Steve Dymond, who was a guest.

Mr Dymond, who was 63-years-old at the time, was found dead at his rented address in Portsmouth one week after a programme featuring him was filmed.

The Jeremy Kyle Show had been a regular fixture in TV schedules since it debuted in 2005, but calls for its cancellation followed the tragedy.

Along with a public outcry, high-profile MPs also called for the show to be taken off the air.

This led to a statement issued by the presenter Jeremy Kyle, who said: “Myself and the production team I worked with for the last 14 years are all utterly devastated by the recent events.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Steve’s family at this incredibly sad time.”

Following an internal investigation, ITV Chief Executive Dame Carolyn McCall revealed that the show had been officially cancelled.

In a statement, she said: “The Jeremy Kyle Show has had a loyal audience and has been made by a dedicated production team for 14 years, but now is the right time for the show to end.

“Everyone at ITV’s thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Steve Dymond.”

What is Jeremy Kyle’s new TalkTV show about?

The host’s new television show will be called ‘Jeremy Kyle Live’ and it will air daily on TalkTV.

In a statement issued by Jeremy Kyle via OK! Magazine, the 63-year-old said: “I’m so excited to be going back to live television from October 10th. Sitting in for Piers over the summer has given me a taste for what the new show will be.

“Jeremy Kyle Live will be making sense of the stories that matter; speaking the language of the British people and providing practical help as we all try and navigate our way through current times. I can’t wait to be a part of TalkTV’s amazing new primetime lineup.”

When is Jeremy Kyle’s first show at TalkTV?