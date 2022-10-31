Further acts have been announced for Isle of Wight Festival 2023, including big names such as pop icon Robbie Williams and rock sensations Pulp. The festival takes place across June 15 to 18 and the headliners for the festival have now all been announced.

In a UK festival exclusive, Robbie Williams will make his Isle of Wight Festival debut and bring proceedings on the Main Stage to a close on Sunday night. Following the announcement, Robbie said: “There is something magic about a British festival…us Brits know how to bring the energy. I am thrilled to be headlining the iconic Isle of Wight Festival, it’s a real honour. I can’t wait.”

As well as Pulp and Robbie Williams, the other headliners for the 2023 festival are George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers. The four headliners were announced along with a host of other acts set to descend on the festival next year.

Big names confirmed for the main stage include:

Most Popular

Friday Main Stage: Pulp, Courteeners, OneRepublic, Sugarbabes, Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Saturday Main Stage: George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers, N-Dubz, Ann-Marie, Sam Ryder, Gabrielle, Scouting for Girls

Sunday Main Stage: Robbie Williams, Blondie, Niall Horan, James Bay, Mika, Ella Henderson

Also announced among a huge list of exciting acts are: The Human League, Example, Manic Street Preachers, Groove Armada (DJ set), Echo & The Bunnymen, The Enemy, The Reytons, Gangs of Youths, Oh My God! It’s The Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to get tickets

Tickets for the 2023 festival will go on sale to Barclaycard and Three customers on Wednesday (November 2) - first in line with exclusive pre-sale access for 48 hours. General sale will then begin at 9am on Friday (November 4). These tickets will be available through Ticketmaster .