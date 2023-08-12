The victim’s body was found when police were called to an address in Woking, Surrey, in the early hours of Thursday.

Three suspects wanted over the murder of a 10-year-old girl have fled the country, according to detectives. The body of the young girl was found when police were called to an address in Woking, Surrey, in the early hours of Thursday (August 10).

Her family are being supported by specially trained officers. Police have been conducting house-to-house inquiries in the vicinity while uniformed officers stand guard outside the semi-detached house.

Detectives from Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Major Crime Team have identified three people they would like to speak to as part of the inquiry. Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White said: “Our investigation into this tragic incident has continued at pace today with a number of enquiries underway.

“We have identified three people we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation and from our enquiries. We believe that they left the country on Wednesday, August 9.

"We are working with our partners, including international authorities, to locate them. Officers have been in the local area today carrying out house to house enquiries and we expect a police presence to remain around the scene over the coming week.”

Inspector Sandra Carlier, Borough Commander for Woking, said: “I know that the community are shocked and saddened by yesterday’s events, and we stand with them in their grief.

"Officers will remain in the area carrying out patrols, and enquiries as part of the investigation, over the weekend." She added: “I would like to reiterate that we do not believe there to be any risk to the wider public at this time.

"We will continue to provide updates as and when we are able to.”