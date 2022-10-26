Interior paints with a macabre twist – with shades that match smoking-damaged lungs, throats and feet

A range of interior paints with a macabre twist has been launched – letting people decorate their homes with paint that matches the shades of damaged lungs, throats and feet caused by smoking.

Dubbed ‘The Killer Collection’, six shades of breath-taking paint have been colour-matched from the myriad of hues seen in the shocking pictures printed on cigarette packets in the UK.

An ad campaign announcing the range and its suggestive paint names has also been released highlighting the new range.

Shades to match toxin-tarnished organs - such as the organs and the feet

A bright red, named ‘Ruined Crimson’, is a match for a cancerous throat, while ‘Dark Foot’ coincides with the purple-ish shades seen on a decaying foot where a smoker has lost a toe.

Created by nicotine pouch brand ZYN, the paint range is designed to encourage Brits to ditch cigarettes for reduced-risk alternatives.

The other shades available include ‘Canine’, inspired by yellow stained teeth, ‘Toked Roll-up’ which takes its cue from a discoloured larynx, ‘Slow Breath’ and ‘Noir Lung’ which are both reminiscent of an infected lung.

Using colour match technology, 20 packets of cigarettes available in the UK were scanned to find the most bold and bizarre shades found as a result of smoking.

In a stylish 60-second second trailer for the home paint range and with a nod to familiar premium paint brand campaigns, brushes drip and cans are shown pouring daubs of colour against a sleek white background.

As the enticing trailer comes to an end, viewers are invited to get their hands on ‘The Killer Collection’, which is available for a limited time.

Less harmful alternatives

ZYN nicotine pouches contain 99 per cent less toxicants than a cigarette and is a tobacco-free, smoke-free, stain-free and smell-free alternative for nicotine users.

UK country manager, Darren Griffin, said: “We hope that the Killer Collection can shine a light on the irreparable damage smoking can cause your 'forever home'... your body.

"Our main aim is to entice smokers to find less harmful alternatives and hope we are contributing to the conversation on the many options that exist for smokers who want to continue with nicotine, but are fed up with smoking.

"Together we will advance smoke-free 2030."