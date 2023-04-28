I’m A Celebrity viewers have been left in disbelief after it was announced two campmates would be leaving the show on Friday, April 28.

In the Australian version of the ITV reality series, evictions normally start at the end of the second week.

In a shock twist, Ant and Dec revealed the celebrities would battle it out in a survival trial and the losing two contestants would need to pack their bags for good.

Ant said: “Big news because it's time for the very first survival trial. The losing pair will be leaving camp forever. The stakes couldn't be higher on this one. Because the losing pair will head home for good.”

However, it hasn’t sat well with fans at home. One viewer fumed: “I’m A Celeb was good last night although I think maybe too early to have an eviction kind of begs the question how long is this series or are they swapping some past islanders for other past islanders.”

Another shocked fan said: “The first people are leaving tomorrow.” A third person added: “Don’t get me wrong I love I’m A Celeb bit it’s so bizarre that we’ve all just accepted that this series is pre-recorded, Ant and Dec choose who does the trials and there’s no public vote.”

Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Phil Tufnell, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell, Amir Khan, Janice Dickinson and Fatima Whitbread

It comes after a recent contraband controversy rocked camp as some three celebrities smuggled banned items into camp.