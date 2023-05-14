The UK’s first ever gay dating show ‘I Kissed A Boy’ is set to premiere tonight, but fans can already watch the first two episodes. The show promises to serve joy, entertainment and a sparkling soundtrack full of gay anthems.

I Kissed a Boy is the ground-breaking show that will celebrate the queer community and invites all viewers to join the party. The show has Dannii Minogue at the helm playing the role of Cupid and presenting the show.

The BBC has said that I Kissed a Boy is packed with explosive drama, gripping cliffhangers and powerful untold stories. From coming out in a strict religious family, to the pressures of body image in the gay dating scene, to navigating self-acceptance, sex and first same sex relationships.

A description for the BBC show reads: “10 single guys are matched up, and meet for the first time… with a kiss. No small talk. No messages. Just one kiss to test out their chemistry straight away. Will it be a polite peck? Or a passionate snog? And ultimately, will that first kiss lead to love?”

So, how can you watch the latest drop of I Kissed A Boy? Here’s everything you need to know.

I Kissed A Boy release date

Episodes 1 and 2 of I Kissed A Boy were made available on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Saturday (May 13). The show officially premiers on BBC Three on Sunday (May 14) at 9pm.

How to watch I Kissed A Boy

I Kissed a Boy will air on BBC Three next month