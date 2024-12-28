Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After a Christmas Day hit-and-run in 1981 left Jan Kelly with a debilitating eye injury - requiring treatment at Blackpool Victoria Hospital - she spent 43 years living in a "veil of fog."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, at 74, she is preparing to celebrate her first clear-sighted Christmas thanks to successful cataract surgery at SpaMedica.

Jan Kelly experienced devastating injuries following a hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day 1981 when she was just 30 years old. “I was working as a nurse in Lancaster and was crossing the street on my lunch break when a car came flying round the corner, struck me and threw me along the road,” she explains. “The driver sped off, leaving me with a number of serious injuries including a broken cheekbone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young mother was taken to Lancaster Hospital, where she described her badly bruised and swollen face as a “horror show.” On Boxing Day, she was transferred to Blackpool Hospital, where she underwent surgery for her facial injuries.

When Jan woke up, she was delighted to learn that the surgery to repair her cheekbone had been successful. However, she was shocked to discover that the accident had caused a blood clot to form behind her right eye, requiring her to lie tilted upside down for four days to help disperse it.

“Unfortunately, my vision deteriorated over the years after that accident and I developed a tugging sensation in my right eye,” Jan says. “I really started to struggle and as a nurse who was responsible for taking care of patients and filling out medical notes, this was a big worry.”

For years, Jan battled with her vision before an optometrist revealed she was developing cataracts. “I had to rely on glasses for a few years, but I knew something was wrong when I found myself needing a new prescription every year instead of every other year. Even then, I couldn’t read without squinting and I was still getting blurred vision. It was like a net curtain or a veil coming down over my eye.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan was referred to SpaMedica as an NHS patient through her local opticians and was pleased to be booked in for initial tests in just four days at the provider’s specialist eye hospital in Kendal.

“The staff were really lovely,” she says. “They invited me in, took my details and even made me a cup of tea while I waited. I knew my right eye was bad, but it was only when the SpaMedica optometrist examined me that I discovered the problem stemmed back to the blood clot caused by the car accident years before, which had exacerbated the cataracts.”

At this point, while the sight in Jan’s right eye was very poor, she believed her left eye to be OK. However, when she returned for her post-surgery checkup appointment, the optician delivered the news that, in fact, her left eye also required cataract surgery. Jan returned to the clinic just a few weeks later for her second operation.

“I feel amazing,” says Jan. “After so many years of looking through a veil, it has finally been lifted, and I feel so much more confident. I can now get out and do the things I love to do. One of the best things is being able to drive without wearing any glasses! I feel like I’ve got my life back and it’s fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Partha Singh, the consultant ophthalmologist who performed Jan’s cataract surgery, said:

“It’s wonderful to hear that Jan is doing well after her surgery, and - as with all our patients - we are pleased to have helped her to see more clearly. I would encourage anyone who has concerns about their vision or eye health to book an appointment with their local optometrist to ensure any issues are investigated and treated as soon as possible.

"Given the complexity of Jan's case and the length of her symptoms, we were prepared for all eventualities during surgery. Fortunately, it all went to plan, and she has made a full recovery."

Cataracts Symptoms

Patients may experience one or more of the following symptoms if they have cataracts:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blurred vision

Difficulty driving at night

Difficulty watching television and reading

Being dazzled by sunlight and/or bright lights such as the headlights of an oncoming car

Fading of colours

Frequent changes to their spectacle or contact lens prescription

Patients who notice any changes to their vision should book an appointment with their optician, who will perform a thorough eye check and refer them for treatment if needed. In England, patients can choose which NHS provider they have cataract surgery with.