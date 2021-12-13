A replica of nature

So much of what we buy at Christmas is made to recreate nature, such as plastic berries and silk leaves. Yet, we're surrounded by the real thing every day of our lives.

An extra 30% of rubbish i produced and discarded throughout the festive period when compared to the rest of the year.

Green Energy UK shares top tips on how to create a sustainable wreath this Christmas.

Step One- Create a place to forage

Find a place to forage!

Finding a great place to forage will help you create a stunning wreath (photo: Unsplash)

Step Two- Find a base for your wreath

You can reuse an old wreath base. Or you can buy one from a shop made from willow. The most sustainable way is to make your own by using flexible branches from a Hazel tree or a Willow tree.

You can use flexible branches to make your wreath much more sustainable (photo: Unsplash)

Step Three- Use Christmas tree branches to make a wreath

Christmas tree branches make a brilliant base for your wreath. Most Christmas tree growers will allow you to collect branches when you come to choose your tree.

Christmas branches will make a perfect base for your wreath (photo: Unsplash)

Cut the branches into what resemble 'bird footprints'. Seperate them into piles depending on their rough size. Then layer them up starting with a larger branches at the bottom and small ones at the top.

The size of your wreath ring will determine how many layers you need. Then, working around your ring, attach each bundle using wire or string.

Step Four- How to forage for natural items for Christmas wreath

Make sure you have a thick pair of gloves to protect your hands from thorns. Most things can be found along hedgethorns and even in your own garden.

Be sure to wear gloves to protect your hands from sharp thorns (photo:Unsplash)

If you spot something beautiful, make sure you are not on private property or damage a plant by taking too much. Just a small snip or two is plenty for one wreath.

Things you can use

-Rosehips can be found at this time of year in many hedgerows. Their redbuds add colour to your wreath.

-Laurel is a common leaf found in many gardens and it adds a real lush, thickness to your design.

-Holly is very festive- but it has prickles so be careful. If you can'y find some with berries, you could find some common ivy with green berries on it. Just grab some nail varnish and paint them red.

-Pinecones can be collected very easily during an autumnal walk. Just wrap wire around the base to poke it through your wreath and attach securely.

If you are lucky, you may find pheasant feathers in woodland or caught in gaps under hedgerows.

Step Five- Decorating your wreath

it's really up to you how you decorate your wreath. The main tips are:

-Follow the flow of the branches around the wreath.

-Keep your design symmetrical or at least choose a simple pattern you can repeat around it.

-Use wire or string to poke around the wreath, attaching each item securely.