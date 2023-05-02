Emma Watson is set to return to university

Former Harry Potter actress Emma Watson is to return to Oxford University this September – 10 years after she finished her first degree. Emma previously attended Oxford University during her studies at Brown University.

The university’s student newspaper – The Oxford Student – has reported that Emma, now 33, will take on an MA in Creative Writing in September 2023. The return marks the second time Emma has attended the university, as she previously attended Worcester College.

She attended Oxford University during the 2011 to 2012 academic year as part of the Visiting Student Programme. Emma took part in the programme while she deferred her degree at Brown University to focus on filming for Harry Potter.

Emma already holds a BA in English Literature from Brown University in Rhode Island. She graduated from Brown in 2014 after spitting her time between studying and filming.

What is Emma Watson doing now?

Emma has continued to act in films as well as extend her creative portfolio outside of acting. After Harry Potter ended, she went on to act in films such as My Week With Marilyn, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Little Women and the live adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.

