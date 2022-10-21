A new spooky study has revealed the most haunted universities across the UK . The UK has locations nationwide believed to be hotspots for ghostly goings on, and now it seems seats of education may have also gotten a little scarier.

The study, carried out by the Knowledge Academy , analysed the number of cemeteries, gravestones, listed buildings (along with how long they’ve been listed) and alleged paranormal reports within two miles of each university campus. After collecting the data they determined a final ‘spooky rating’.

The University of Liverpool scooped the top spot with a spooky score of 8.73. Making up the rest of the top 10, here’s the full list of spooky locations.

Top ten most haunted universities in the UK

Most Popular

The following universities have all made it into The Knowledge Academy’s top ten most haunted universities in the UK, with their corresponding “spooky score” in brackets.

1. The University of Liverpool

To those in the know, it may come as no surprise that the University of Liverpoolhas landed the top spot with over 282,000 gravestones within a two-mile radius and 21 recorded instances of paranormal activity, giving it an exceptional spooky score of 8.73.

2. The University of Bath

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University of Bath has 2,321 listed buildings in close proximity and 27 counts of paranormal activity, the southwest city received a final spooky rating of 8.59.

3. The University of York

York is known for its rich history and with nearly 1200 listed buildings nearby and 52 cemeteries, the University of York claimed the third spot with a formidable spooky score of 8.36.

4. Liverpool John Moores University

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 971 nearby listed buildings and 20 recorded cases of paranormal activity, Liverpool John Moores Universityfinished joint-fourth with an impressive 7.76.

4. The University of Exeter

The University of Exeter tied for fourth with a score of 7.76. This university has 59 reported paranormal cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. The University of Leeds

Situated less than two miles from the main campus is Armley Mills, an industrial building that was destroyed by fire in 1778 and needed to be rebuilt. Now it is the home of the Leeds Industrial Museum but still known as a hotspot for paranormal activity. Leeds Uni has 885 nearby listed buildings and nearly 299,000 gravestones. The University of Leeds obtained a solid spooky score of 7.64.

7. Oxford Brookes University

While this University was only founded in 1992, it is surrounded by historically haunted locations. Oxford Brookes received an average rating of 7.5 with the less famous of Oxford’s two universities found to be in close proximity to over 1,100 listed buildings and more than 7,000 cemeteries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. The University of Lincoln

There are a massive 90,000 gravestones near to the University of Lincoln and 23 counts of paranormal activity, which meant Lincoln University achieved a final score of 7.38 making it the eighth most haunted university in the UK.

9. The University of Kent

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kent is home to the historic site thought to be orbited by the ghost of Henry VIII’s beheaded wife Anne Boleyn so it’s no surprise the university has its fair share of spooky stories. The location also has 25 nearby cemeteries and 31 reports of paranormal activity, resulting in a lofty final score of 7.35.

10. University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne