Half of Brits know only one foreign language phrase - and it’s how to order a drink

Kefalonia, Greece | SWNS

The only foreign language phrase half of Brits have truly nailed – is how to order a drink abroad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 2,000 adults found 30 per cent are likely to simply make up a word in another language when trying to converse with a local while on holiday.

Otherwise, many resort to other tactics – with 54 per cent admitting to pointing wildly at menus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) will rely on dramatic hand gestures, and 26 per cent choosing to speak English very slowly in the unlikely hope of being understood.

But despite their best efforts, communication issues often get in the way – as a fifth (21 per cent) have ended up spending far longer than necessary trying to sort out something simple.

While the same number have accidentally ordered the wrong food or drink.

The research was commissioned by Samsung to mark the launch of its Galaxy Z Flip7, which includes an AI-powered Live Translate and Interpreter feature – designed to help users translate phone calls in real time and break through awkward language barriers when travelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also emerged from the findings that some situations have been even more inconvenient for travellers – with 11 per cent confessing they’ve boarded the wrong train or bus after a misunderstood exchange.

And it seems navigating menus is a particular point of stress, with 41 per cent going into full panic mode if there isn’t an English version available.

The study went on to find that half of Brits feel embarrassed about their lack of foreign language skills when abroad, according to the OnePoll.com data.

To get around this, 31 per cent have smiled and nodded through conversations, pretending to understand every word – even when they don’t have a clue what’s being said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And one in five (20 per cent) have attempted to speak the local language, only for the person they’re speaking to respond in fluent English – leaving them red-faced.

The research was commissioned by Samsung to mark the launch of its Galaxy Z Flip7 | SWNS

Top 10 ways Brits abroad have tried to converse with locals:

Pointed at items on a menu Asked locals if they “speak English?” before anything else Said English words very slowly Used dramatic hand gestures Tried to mime what I was trying to say Butchered basic phrases Used translate apps