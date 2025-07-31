Gemma Collins sparked a frenzy after 'accidentally' sharing wedding details on Instagram. | Joe Pepler / PinPep / SWNS

The diva reality star sent fans into a spin this week after appearing to reveal that she is planning to get back on the ice for her first wedding dance with her soon-to-be hubby Rami.

In a hilarious follow up, the bombshell appeared to apologise for the mishap before revealling that it was all a joke and that we should all share more.

The reality star has teamed up with a mobile network to encourage Brits to embrace their inner ‘oversharer’.

It comes after research of 2,000 adults, by Sky Mobile, revealed almost half admitted they overshare details of their own lives - and on average, they ‘replay conversations in their head’ more than three times over to see if they spoke too freely.

It was found 28 per cent will often disclose things about their lives with no prompting whatsoever, and once they’ve started they find it hard to to stop.

Discussing love lives is considered ‘cringey’ by 62 per cent, alongside finances (31 per cent) and co-worker fallouts (18 per cent), but it’s not all regret and second-guessing.

More than seven in 10 (73 per cent) admit that they do most of their oversharing via phone call, text or on social media (88 per cent).

Sharing offline is best for boomers and millennials though, who say that in person is the best way to tell all (73 per cent)

Why we can’t help oversharing

The research and ‘leak’ was commissioned by Sky Mobile to encourage people to embrace their inner ‘oversharer’.

Gemma Collins said: “Oversharing is caring huns, don’t stress about it - I’ve overshared all my life and I love it.

“Now, we can share even more so that those you love can keep the group chats going strong.”

The study also found most oversharing is now done digitally, with 38 per cent believing it’s most likely to happen on social media.

This is narrowly ahead of the pub (37 per cent) or at work (30 per cent), although 27 per cent find themselves gabbing at the hairdressers.

Although 37 per cent have built a new connection with someone by oversharing, with 33 per cent feeling a ‘weight lifting off their shoulders’.

As for why people overshare, the motivations are just as revealing - 46 per cent blame excitement, 31 per cent said they want to build trust and a further 30 per cent said it’s in response to someone else sharing TMI.

Almost half (46 per cent) also revealed they would share their mobile data if someone needed it.

Sharing goes beyond stories

Ben Case, managing director of connectivity at Sky Mobile, which is offering a Piggybank benefit that allows people to share any unused data with up to seven family members or friends with SIMS on their plan, added: “We're all about sharing more - and that includes your data.

“So, whether it’s a group chat, a video call, or a meme marathon, oversharing has never been easier.”