“Frightening” footage showing a young child playing near a level crossing on a live railway track in the United Kingdom while his father stands feet away chatting on his phone has emerged.

The CCTV clip and several others were shared by Network Rail to highlight the risks some people are, perhaps, unwittingly, taking, when using level crossings to walk across live railway lines.

The level crossing in question is Chestnut Grove in Burton Joyce, Nottinghamshire and can see as many 70 trains using the line every day.

CCTV footage released by Network Rail capturing some of the reckless behaviour at a popular level crossing.

The clip shows a father standing on the level crossing on what appears to be his mobile phone while his young son plays on the track nearby.

The little boy’s bicycle can be seen parked on the gravel inches away from the train track.

In another clip, one man can be seen carrying a canoe and in a separate video, a man in high-vis jacket collects rubbish on either side of the line - secocnds later a train roars past.

Anna Ebblewhite, Level Crossing Manager for Network Rail, explained they released the footage because they wanted to educate the public on how to safely use level crossings.

“We’ve seen some incredibly worrying behaviour at Burton Joyce level crossing, which shows just how unaware some residents are of how dangerous the railway can be.

“That’s why we’re delivering this interactive session to help residents understand how to use the crossing safely, and ultimately improve safety amongst the community.”

Laurence King, Chair of Burton Joyce Parish Council said: “This is a very important issue for residents and visitors to the village.

“We are looking to work with Network Rail and others to understand the causes, improve public education, safety signage and infrastructure improvements, to significantly reduce the potential for unsafe behaviour and the consequent effect on rail staff and network operation.”

Councillor Mike Adams, of Gedling Borough Council, said: “Living in the village and using the railway crossings regularly for family walks by the river, we recognise its importance to our village.

“The risks being taken currently by some, while crossing the railway are frightening to see on the replays from the cameras on site.

“We risk losing this incredible asset if we don’t get better at using it.”

