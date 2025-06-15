It’s Drowning Prevention Week in the UK ⚠

Children are most likely to be victims of drowning accidents globally

This week is Drowning Prevention Week in the UK and Ireland, aimed at education children about water safety

These are the dangers your children need to be aware of - and how to stay safe this summer

Over the last decade, 2.5million people around the world have drowned - and the victims are most likely to be children.

The latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) estimate that 236,000 people drown every year, and it is among the ten leading causes of death for children aged five-14 globally.

It's Drowning Prevention Week across the UK and Ireland | LunaLu - stock.adobe.com

This week (June 14-21) is Drowning Prevention Week, one of the largest summer water safety campaigns across the UK and Ireland. Run by the Royal Life Saving Society, it targets families, carers, teachers and instructors of children aged five-15 with the aim of educating them about water safety.

The week is deliberately timed ahead of the school summer holidays when children spend more time outdoors and when vital water safety skills can help keep children safe. Going swimming or taking part in water-based activities like paddleboarding or kayaking are great ways to enjoy Britain’s waters this summer, but whether you’re in the sea or on a lake or river, there are risks that you and your family need to be aware of.

Award-winning children's newspaper First News, in partnership with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), has published the following advice to keep children safe this summer.

Four dangers you need to be aware of

1. Cold water shock

Cold water shock can affect anyone getting into water that is less than 15C. Given that the average sea temperatures around Britain are 12C, with rivers and lakes being even colder, cold water shock is something that you and your children need to be aware of. It can affect your breathing and movement.

As the cold water hits your skin, it can cause you to gasp for air, making you lose control of your breathing. It also cools your muscles down, which can cause them to feel stiff and reduce your ability to move around in the water.

2. Rip currents

Rip currents are strong currents that run out to sea from the beach. They can vary in speed and location depending on the features of the coastline, sometimes flowing at over 5mph, which is faster than an Olympic swimmer.

Rip currents have been known to drag people out to sea when they’re swimming at the beach, even when the water looks calm. They can be more common in areas with large surf, in and around man-made structures like groynes or at the mouths of rivers and estuaries.

3. Tides

Tides is a term that describes how water levels rise and fall each day, which is something that you may have seen before at the beach or at the point of big rivers close to the sea.

Tide heights and times can vary throughout their monthly cycles, meaning that the beach you were sunbathing on yesterday might be completely covered by the sea at the same time today. Tides can rise fast, causing people to get cut off and stuck in dangerous places if they don’t pay attention to the water when they’re exploring the UK’s coastline.

4. Waves

Whether you’re bodyboarding, surfing or just jumping in them, waves can be great fun when you’re at the beach, but they can also be dangerous. Waves are very powerful movements of water that can knock you off your feet, spin you round under the water and pull you back out to sea.

They can vary in size and power, depending on the shape of the seabed and strength of the wind. Wind and waves can also be dangerous if you’re using inflatables at the beach. The wind can blow an inflatable, and anyone on it, out to sea very quickly, while the waves could tip you over or pull you out to sea as well.

Four tips to stay safe in the water

1. Stop and think

To make sure that you’re swimming or using inflatables in a safe area, always visit a beach that has RNLI lifeguards on it and make sure to enter the water between the red and yellow flags only. Before getting into the water, stop and ask yourself: “Is it safe?” This means that you need to check if there are lifeguards around, think about how deep the water is and have a look around for any dangers above or below the surface.

If you can’t answer all these questions, then it’s best to ask a lifeguard for some advice. Playing on inflatables in the sea can go wrong very quickly, as a gust of wind can take you a very long way from the beach. To be safe, keep inflatables for the pool.

2. Stay together

If your kids are planning to get into the water it’s important that they always go with someone else, whether that’s a family member or a friend. This way, if something happens there’s always someone there to help. It’s also important that they always tell someone where they’re going and when they’ll be back.

3. Float to live

If your kids get into trouble in the water, advise them to tip onto their back and float like a starfish until they feel calm. Floating when you’re in difficulty can stop you from becoming tired and losing control of your breathing, and it gives the emergency services more time to find you.

To float, here’s what you need to do:

Try not to panic or swim hard. Instead, lean back until your ears are under the water, keeping your mouth and nose out of the water.

Push your belly up and spread your arms and legs. It doesn’t matter if your legs sink, we all float differently.

Gently move your hands to stay afloat.

Do this until you feel calm.

When you feel calm, raise your hand and shout for help. If you can, swim to safety.

4. Call 999 or 112 in an emergency

When going to the beach or river this summer, whether it’s for swimming or water sports, make sure that you or your family have a way to contact the emergency services, like a mobile phone. If you do get into trouble and need the emergency services, then call 999 or 112.

Never hesitate to call 999 if you, or anybody that you see, is in danger. It’s always better to call for help if it seems like it’s needed. The RNLI rescues dogs too, so if your pet gets into trouble in the water, call 999. It’s really important that you don’t go in after your pet.

Most of the time, dogs manage to get out themselves and the RNLI will always launch to help them, so the best thing you can do to help is keep yourself safe and call 999.

