Fortnite has delighted comic book fans by announcing the latest Spider-Man update. It comes just weeks before the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse which is the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated movie starring Mile Morales.

The battle-royale have shared that their latest update, launching today (May 23) will feature Miles Morales and Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099). The pair will join the rankings of playable characters from today, adding to the Star Wars update that launched at the start of May.

Fortnite shared a teaser video to their official Twitter account which showed Miles Morales bursting through a window on a skyscraper before swinging out of frame. Migel O’Hara then steps into the hole before a teaser picture is shared with fans.

Web-shooters are back in the game, as well as new cosmetic items and Spider-Man themed quests. A trailer on Twitter has shown fans what new skins can be expected in the game. The video shows off the new Miles Morales skin with a couple of nods to the previous Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse film.

