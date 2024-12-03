Former pigeon fancier website manager consolidates successful SEO business with new proposition.

A North West digital business owner who launched his freelance career creating a pigeon fanciers’ website has developed a new proposition for his web clients. Dan Richardson runs danrich.co and has launched a new Partnership service where he invests his search engine optimisation (SEO) skills into his clients’ businesses in exchange for a stake in their success.

Dan supplemented his salary in an early digital job by creating a website for pigeon lovers. This enterprise, combined with other specialist sites he set up and owned, enabled him to leave his digital agency job and create his own successful freelance SEO business.

He launched danrich.co four years ago and since then has helped companies of all sizes, nationally and regionally, to optimise their rankings on Google search. By improving their visibility in his clients’ search engine results, they can drive more traffic to their websites, leading to more enquiries and sales.

Dan’s digital experience includes improving the performance of websites for large corporates as well as SMEs and start-ups. By constantly testing SEO techniques on his own portfolio of sites, he ensures his clients benefit from the latest insights.

Describing his new SEO Partnership service, Dan explains: “63% of all shopping journeys start online so it’s vital that businesses can be found on Google. I’ve built a very successful SEO business to improve the performance of my clients’ websites.

“Some clients are looking for support with their SEO but are limited by the upfront costs, as it typically takes six months of applied effort to see an uplift in Google rankings. So, instead of a traditional fee-based package, I’ve launched a Partnership proposition where I’ll work on a client’s SEO in exchange for a stake in their business.”

Whilst many businesses own and operate a website, only a small proportion of them optimise their internet performance. However, a website provides a full-time sales presence and its technical strength can play a huge role in driving customers to a business.

Dan says that SEO is not some sort of dark art - it’s an incredibly logical process, but it also requires insight and experience to understand how to diagnose and improve the performance of a website.

He explains: “At its simplest, SEO is in two parts: technical SEO and organic SEO, which work together to improve a website's overall performance and user experience.

“Technical SEO optimises the technical structure and functionality of a website, making it easier for search engines to read and understand their content. Technical SEO can include improving the speed, security and structure of a site, enabling it to rank higher in search results.

“Organic SEO involves optimising the content and elements of a website to make it more relevant to customer’s queries and search keywords. Organic search results are the unpaid listings that are produced on a search engine results page. Improvements can include developing and using engaging blog posts, relevant keywords, and backlinks.

“So, the role of an effective SEO adviser and strategy is to help transform a business by increased website traffic, improved conversion rates, and more sales.”

Dan says that interest in his SEO Partnership proposition has been brisk. “I’ve recently done a soft launch on my social media channels and the feedback tells me that the service answers a customer need. My focus now is to scale up the promotion of this new capability.”