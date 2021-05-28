Football fans can watch the 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Man City for free - here's how

Manchester City and Chelsea are set to do battle for the ultimate prize in European club football when they meet in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final.

Chelsea, who won the Champions League in 2012, overcame Real Madrid in this year’s semi final, while Man City defeated Paris St-Germain to reach their first ever European cup final.

The Premier League rivals will face one another in the final of the Champions League on Saturday 29 May 2021, as the curtain comes down on another season for Europe’s elite clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Champions League showdown comes just days after Villarreal lifted the Europa League trophy in Gdansk after a long and gripping penalty shootout win over Manchester United.

Both the Europa League and the Champions League have been shown on BT Sport in the UK this season - but the TV broadcaster has a surprise in store for football fans…

What time does the Champions League final kick off?

In 2021, the Champions League final between Man City and Chelsea will kick off at 8pm (BST) on 29 May.

Where is the Champions League final being held?

The Champions League final 2021 has been switched to Portugal due to complications brought on by the current Covid situation across Europe.

The original location of the final, Istanbul, was put on the UK’s travel red list due to high infection rates of the virus in the city, meaning travel to Turkey was not permitted.

With fans of both clubs eager for tickets, the hope was for the final to be switched to Wembley but chaotic negotiations saw UEFA opt to change the location of the final to Porto.

Each club has been allocated 6,000 tickets for the final at Porto’s Estadio Dragao stadium.

Who is favourite to win the Champions League final 2021?

Premier League champions Man City are clear favourites to lift the Champions League trophy this season as well, in the club’s first ever European cup final.

Online bookies have Man City at 4/9 on to win the Champions League, with Chelsea at 7/4 to claim a second Champions League victory inside 10 years.

All odds correct at the time of writing (12.30, 27 May).

How can I watch the Champions League final for free?

BT Sport have held the TV rights to the Europa League and Champions League since 2015 and have made the finals of both competitions available for free to non-BT subscribers.

As has been the case for the past six years, the Champions League final will be free to watch.

The 2021 Champions League final between Man City and Chelsea will be available to watch for free on the BT Sport website, the BT Sport YouTube channel and via the BT Sport app.

It means the Champions League final can be watched on small screens such as phones and tablets as well as larger screens through video game consoles, smart TVs and Amazon Fire.

The Champions League final will also be shown live on Virgin channel 532.

When does Champions League TV coverage start?

BT Sport’s coverage of the Champions League final will begin at 6pm on 29 May 2021, on BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultimate.

Former England international turned TV presenter Gary Lineker will host the programme alongside Rio Ferdinand, Joleon Lescott, Joe Cole, Steve McManaman, Glenn Hoddle, Darren Fletcher and Des Kelly.

Head of BT Sport, Simon Green, was excited to be able to make both the Europa League and Champions League finals free for all football fans to experience.

He said: “After a difficult year for everyone, it’s exciting to be approaching the end of the football season with three English teams making it through to the European finals, and the option of being able to go to the pub or watch it at home with other fans or family and friends in person.