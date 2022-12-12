News you can trust since 1873
First News: What a fishtive tree!

Check out this amazing Christmas tree made entirely out of lobster pots!

By Nigel Booth
3 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 11:42am
Christmas tree made entirely out of lobster pots (photo: Filey Fishtive Tree)
Christmas tree made entirely out of lobster pots (photo: Filey Fishtive Tree)

The 35ft (10.7m) tree, dubbed the Filey Fishtive Tree, was created by a group of volunteers in Yorkshire. It features 1,700 LED lights and is topped with a leaping salmon to celebrate its quirky aquatic theme.

The tree was unveiled at a special ceremony on Filey seafront, along with a dazzling firework display watched by more than 500 people.

    It’s not just designed to look pretty and ‘fishtive’ (festive, get it?!) though – the tree also helps to raise money for local schools and sea cadets.

    The unique tree will be up from now until the weekend after Christmas.

    Christmas lights

    Milan, from Bolton School Junior Boys, self-published a book in 2020 called Covid Christmas Parade, about a young boy spreading festive cheer during the pandemic. Proceeds from the book went towards the National Literacy Trust.

    Milan from Bolt9on Junior Boys School invited to Christmas lights switch-on at Number 10 Downing street

    Milan received a personal invitation from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to attend the Christmas tree lights switch-on event at 10 Downing Street. During the event, Christmas carols were sung, a brass band played and after a five second countdown, Rishi Sunak lit up the tree, which is tall enough to reach the first floor of Number 10, and is topped with a golden star. This year’s tree came from Staffordshire.

    Milan said: “I had the honour and privilege of meeting the prime minister and his wife at 10 Downing Street. They are such lovely, friendly, down-to-earth people. Thank you for welcoming me into your home.”

    DIARY DATES

    Hanukkah

    December 18-26

    The Jewish Festival of Lights, celebrated with customs such as lighting the hanukiah (a candelabra with nine candles), prayers and tasty food.

    BBC Sports Personality of the Year

    December 21

    The BBC honours the top sports stars from 2022.

    WOW!

    Manchester has been named the most generous city in the UK for the number of charity donations people give on the fundraising site GoFundMe.

    WEEKLY PUZZLE:

