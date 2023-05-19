Escape to the Chateau’s Dick and Angel Strawbridge have broken their silence on social media amid claims that they clashed with producers on the set of the Channel 4 show.

The show, which ran for nine seasons from 2016 to 2022 followed the couple through their journey of restoring a 19th century chateau in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, France, which features a staggering 45 rooms.

Channel 4 recently confirmed that they had parted with the pair following an independent HR investigation. This came after concerns were raised about them from the show’s production company, Two Rivers Media.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said: “Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future.”

Despite the revelation that Channel 4 have severed ties with the pair, they are continuing to upload to their Instagram account as normal, resharing posts from fans who were showing off their purchases from The Chateau By Angel Strawbridge collection.

The account, which boasts 474,000 followers operates under the handle @escape_to_the_chateau, notes in the bio that it’s run by “us, Dick & Angel Strawbridge, and our lovely @the_chateau_tv team.”

Dick and Angel Strawbridge

