One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack

Eclipse Nightclub: Man dies and seven injured in shocking knife attack in Bodmin, Cornwall

Police have confirmed a man in his 30s has died after a serious altercation outside a nightclub in Cornwall. Seven people have also been injured in the incident, which took place outside Eclipse Nightclub in the early hours of Sunday.

Cops rushed to the scene in Bodmin, Cornwall but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Devon and Cornwall police have confirmed the other seven victims are being treated in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the attack, who remains in police custody. Writing on Facebook this morning, Leigh Frost, Cornwall Councillor for Bodmin St Petroc, said: “Many of you are aware of the awful tragic news that has happened on Castle Canyke Road last night.

“The police are on the scene and access to the road is closed. At the moment I strongly urge everyone to let the professionals do their jobs and keep the speculation to a minimum. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

Most Popular

In a statement released to the public, Devon and Cornwall police added: “Police were called at 3.15am on Sunday 30 April to the area of Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road following a report of a serious altercation.

“It was further reported that someone was in possession of a knife and that multiple people had sustained suspected stab wounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A man in his 30s was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At least seven other men and women have been injured and taken to hospital to receive treatment. At this time none are being treated as life-threatening.

“A 24-year-old man from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Detectives are treating the incident as an isolated matter and are not currently seeking anyone in connection to the event, a national newspaper reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson from the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “This is a live and active police investigation, and I would urge people not to speculate on social media but if you have information which may assist us, please report it.”

Local police have confirmed cordons will stay in place today as evidence is gathered from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad