EasyJet is set to launch nine new routes from the UK this winter, including flights to a new destination in Iceland for the first time. The airline has announced that it will operate to Akureyri in North Iceland when flights launch from Gatwick Airport twice a week from October 31.

The budget carrier will also continue the expansion of its network from the midlands, with new routes launching this winter to the French cities of Lyon and Paris from October 30, ahead of the opening of a new base at Birmingham Airport next spring.

More new routes to France, to Paris Charles de Gaulle from London Southend and a weekly service to Grenoble from Manchester, will also take off this winter, while new services between London Luton and Enfidha in Tunisia and Bristol and Marrakech will also be available.

EasyJet will also offer more choice from Southampton, strengthening domestic connectivity from the region, with two new routes to Glasgow and Belfast launching from October29 with departures up to three times a week.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: "We are delighted to be launching even more new routes and holidays from the UK across a fantastic range of destinations which provides even more choice and variety for our customers this winter, including flights and holidays to Akureyri in North Iceland for the very first time, with a unique route from the UK.

"EasyJet is proud to be the largest airline in the UK and the launch of these nine new routes demonstrates our confidence in the resilient strength of demand for travel in the UK, with customers choosing us for our trusted brand, unrivalled network and great value fares and we can’t wait to welcome more customers on board."

Seats are now available on easyJet.com and via the mobile app meaning customers can book early to get the best fares, from £26.99. To accompany this announcement, easyJet holidays is offering city break packages on the brand new routes, starting from £199, packages include 23kg luggage, flights and hotel.

