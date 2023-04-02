After a month of wet and gloomy weather, the UK is set to experience drier and brighter spells during the first week of April, just in time for the Easter holidays. According to the latest Met Office long-range forecasts , warmer weather is on the horizon for many parts of the country, with temperatures likely to reach a little above average.

March was the wettest it has been in the last 40 years , according to the Met Office, with the lowest temperature of -16C recorded in Altnaharra, Sutherland, in the Scottish Highlands. However, this all looks set to change as the weather in April is likely to be warmer despite the possibility of some unsettled spells by the middle of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Met Office long-term predictions the UK will have a ‘fine start’ to the month, with increasingly cloudy and warm conditions. This will shift towards Scotland and Ireland, resulting in rain.

A spokesperson for the national weather experts, said: “The south and east of England are expected to remain dry, with clear or sunny spells. With time, drier and brighter interludes are expected to develop across the UK as a whole, although there is still the possibility of some unsettled spells, particularly towards the end of this period (April 6-15).

Most Popular

“It may be that the wettest weather is most probable in the south and west. Winds are expected to be generally light during this time, but there may be some spells of windier weather towards mid-April. Temperatures are likely to remain close to or a little above average.”

UK 5 day weather forecast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, April 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cloudy start away from eastern England, with possibly some light rain and drizzle. Clouds break off quickly, and bright spells in the east extend to most locations by the afternoon. The east is breezy and cool.

Tonight, dry and clear for most but chilly with widespread frost away from NW Scotland and much of Northern Ireland.

Monday, April 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sunny day for most and a feeling of pleasantness away from brisk winds in parts of the south and east. Sunshine is hazier in the north and northwest with more high clouds.

Easter weekend is set to be drier and brighter, the Met Office said (Photo by Dave Rushen/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, April 4 to Thursday, April 5