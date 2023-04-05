Easter TV guide: What’s on television over Easter bank holiday weekend including BBC, ITV and Channel 4
Here’s our top TV show and film picks over the Easter weekend.
The run-up to Easter weekend means people up and down the country will be eagerly anticipating a relaxing four-day weekend. With Easter Eggs, a roast dinner and good TV – what more could you need for a long weekend?
Whether your weekend is jam packed with plans or looks pretty empty, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. While the age of TV films and series has changed since the pandemic and the popularity of streaming services, there are still many classic movies and TV series to keep you and the family occupied.
From ‘Now You See Me 2’ to The Jonathan Ross Show, there’s something for everyone over the Easter weekend. This year, the Easter weekend runs from Good Friday, April 7 until Easter Monday, April 10.
The bank holidays around the Easter weekend mean that plenty of people will be off work for four long days. That means there’s plenty of time to catch up on movies or binge the latest series that you might not have time to watch otherwise.
Easter weekend TV guide
Here are some of our top picks for the Easter weekend, including movies and TV series. We’ve looked at several channels including BBC, ITV and Channel 4.
Good Friday, April 7
- My Life at Easter with Sally Phillips, BBC One, 11.15am
- Avengers: Age of Ultron, BBC One, 10.30pm
- King of Kings, BBC Two, 10am
- Redemption, ITV1, 9pm
- It’ll Be Alright on the Night, ITV1, 10.15pm
- Gogglebox, Channel 4, 9pm
- Live: Late Night Lycett, Channel 4, 10pm
- Now You See Me 2, Film4, 6.30pm
- ET: the Extra-Terrestrial, ITV2, 5.45pm
Easter Saturday, April 8
- Easter from King’s, BBC Two, 6pm
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV, 7pm
- The Jonathan Ross Show, ITV, 9.50pm
- Oliver!, Channel 4, 3.10pm
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, BBC One, 5.25pm
- A Knight’s Tale, Film4, 6.20pm
Easter Sunday, April 9
- Sunday Brunch, Channel 4, 9.30am
- Easter Day Service, BBC One, 10am
- Urbi et Orbe (Easter message from Pope Francis), BBC One, 11am
- My Life at Easter with Sally Phillips (second episode), BBC One, 11.30am
- Songs of Praise Easter special, BBC One, 1.15pm
- Blade Runner 2049, BBC One, 11.20pm
- The Sound of Music, BBC One, 1.50pm
- No Time to Die, ITV2, 8pm
- For the Love of Paul O’Grady, ITV, 8pm
Easter Monday, April 10
- Tempting Fortune: The Final, Channel 4, 9pm
- Long Lost Family: What Happened Next, ITV, 10.30pm
- Guys and Dolls, Channel 4, 11.15am
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse, BBC One, 6pm
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ITV2, 6.35pm