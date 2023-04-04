News you can trust since 1873
EA, Xbox & PSN servers down: Thousands of users frustrated after multiple gaming networks crash

Thousands of frustrated users have reported issues with EA, Xbox, Playstation Network and other gaming servers.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:35 BST- 1 min read

Thousands of users across the UK have reported issues with EA, Playstation Network and Xbox, alongside other gaming servers. Downdetector has received reports for multiple gaming servers including Fifa, Destiny, Call of Duty and more.

Looking at the server statuses for a number of titles, including popular EA franchises, developers are showing that there are no issues detected. This means the issue is only subject to those in the UK currently.

Downdetector, which tracks website outages, said around 1,342 people have reported problems with Playstation Network. Meanwhile, 899 people are reporting issues with EA servers.

People have taken to social media to share their frustrations with the site. One person tweeted: “Having issues connecting to EA servers.”

    Another added: “3 disconnects from ranked matches.. loss of sr ranking points and a suspension for disconnects that are not my fault. Great stuff that??”

    One Twitter user wrote: "Are EA servers down for anyone else?” and another posted: “I think PlayStation network is down. EA servers been so messed up lately.”

    Gaming severs can experience outages for different reasons. Sometimes it’s down to a hack or it could be due to a security update.

    We’ll be updating this story as more information emerges.

