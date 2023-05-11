A woman has been left critically injured following a collision with a police motorcycle which was escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh. The incident took place at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl’s Court, west London, on Wednesday (May 10).

The woman, who is in her 80s, was taken to hospital following treatment from paramedics. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said the Duchess’s "heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family".

The Met Police have said enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision are currently ongoing. The Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Sophie Wesex was "grateful for the swift response of emergency services and will keep abreast of developments".

The force added that the Directorate of Professional Standards has also been notified about the crash.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is married to Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, who is the youngest sibling of King Charles III, who was recently crowned on May 6, 2023, an event watched by millions.

The 58-year-old married Prince Edward 24 years ago in 1999, and the pair have two children together, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

