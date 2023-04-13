Drake Bell ‘is safe’ after being reported ‘missing’ and ‘endangered’ in Florida on Wednesday. Florida police issued a plea for information about the Drake & Josh actor with Daytona Beach Police Department posting an alert to their Facebook page on April 13, encouraging those with any information to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at (386) 671-5207 or [email protected]

According to the police, Drake was last seen driving a 2022 grey BMW on Wednesday at around 9pm near the area of Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida. The former child actor starred alongside Josh Peck in the hit 2000s Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh.

However, hours later officers updated their post to say: “UPDATE: 4/13/2023 1:26p.m. - At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe.”

Bell recently finished a two-year probation sentence afterpleading guilty to child endangerment in June 2021. The 37-year-old faced charges relating to a girl who accused him of sexual contact after she attended his concert when she was 15.

Allegations against Bell were made by a then 19-year-old woman, who reported the actor to police in 2018, accusing him of grooming her since she was 12. During the hearing, Bell said: “I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong,” adding “I’m sorry the victim was harmed. It was not my intention.”

Drake Bell was the star of Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh

