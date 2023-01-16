New data has revealed cities in the UK where the Prime Energy drink is in most demand. This comes as a Tik Toker has recently gone viral for reselling the drink for way over the recommended retail price (RRP) , and documenting it online.

The drink is a collaboration between Youtuber star KSI and professional wrestler Logan Paul. In 2022 alone, the drink has been subject to over two million searches, with people struggling to get hold of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime was first launched in Asda and was sold out almost instantly when it was put on the shelves. The demand far outweighed the supply, with people now resorting to purchasing from independent corner stores and on Amazon.

Asda restricted customers to purchasing just three bottles per person but the drink remained extremely hard to come by. It also went on sale in Aldi just before Christmas, with chaos ensuing as people battled to get a bottle of Prime.

Most Popular

And, with demand now arguably higher than ever, new data has revealed the cities where Prime is most sought after. The research was carried out by financial experts at gamblingngo.com who analysed how many monthly Google searches for Prime Energy drinks are made per 1,000 people in the largest UK towns and cities.

Prime is most in demand in these cities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool - 17.96 searches per 1,000 people

Blackburn - 17.43 searches per 1,000 people

Advertisement Hide Ad

A corner shop has got into hot water after selling Prime Energy drinks for £100 a bottle

Glasgow - 16.25 searches per 1,000 people

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle upon Tyne - 13.54 searches per 1,000 people

Manchester - 12.38 searches per 1,000 people

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast - 12.21 searches per 1,000 people

Derby - 11.46 searches per 1,000 people

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham - 11.10 searches per 1,000 people

Leeds - 10.76 searches per 1,000 people

Advertisement Hide Ad