Couples say 'eye do' as laser eye surgery becomes UK's must-have wedding prep

More and more Brits are turning to laser eye surgery (LES) as part of their pre-wedding makeover, according to new national research.

The study, conducted by Optical Express, with wedding season fast approaching, revealed over a quarter (27%) of UK adults would consider LES before their wedding day, with that figure rising to 42% amongst the Gen Z demographic.

In reasons behind the upward trend, one in four (25%) put it down to avoiding wearing their glasses or contact lenses on their wedding day.

Elsewhere, 24% of respondents stated desiring better vision quality as their motive, allowing them to experience their wedding with clarity.

The data further reinforces this, with half of the UK (50%) state they would not want to be wearing glasses in their wedding photos.

With eight in 10 (83%) stating that it’s important to look their best on their wedding day, it’s no surprise laser eye surgery is increasingly being seen as a long-lasting solution, offering clear vision and a glasses-free walk down the aisle.

Dr Stephen Hannan, Clinical Services Director at Optical Express, said: “It’s not surprising to see more brides and grooms considering laser eye surgery ahead of their big day, especially within the younger generation.

“Weddings are one of, if not the, most photographed event in a person’s life – so it makes sense people want to look and feel confident!

“However, our survey also revealed there’s still a portion of the UK that is unsure about laser eye surgery. Laser eye surgery is one of the safest procedures in the world and there is an extensive screening process to assess suitability. The risks of a sight threatening infection for example is ten times more common in patients that utilise contact lenses on an extended wear basis, for example, than with modern day LASIK. The most common thing we hear from our patients after surgery is that they wish they had opted to have Laser Eye Surgery sooner.

“Through consultations with medical experts, we’ll say no if patients aren’t suitable for the procedure, but we’ll work with them to offer a solution. Today we find that over nine in every ten patients are suitable candidates.”

Laser eye is the most popular elective surgery treatment in the UK, over the past 12 months Optical Express has witnessed a double digit surge in LES bookings.

For further information and advice on laser eye surgery, visit the Optical Express website here: https://www.opticalexpress.co.uk/